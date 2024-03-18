Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette' for 2024? 2 Women From Joey Graziadei's Season Are In the Running for ABC Gig (Report)

If you don’t want to know any spoilers for the finale of The Bachelor, including winner spoilers for Joey Graziadei‘s season, stop reading now!

This season of The Bachelor is almost over, and star Joey Graziadei only has three women left.

Bachelor Nation fans know that The Bachelorette is traditionally chosen by ABC from the group of final, fan favorite contestants on The Bachelor. Still in the running for Joey‘s final rose are Kelsey A, Daisy and Rachel.

Around this time, producers of The Bachelor franchise are hard at work figuring out who they want to lead the season of The Bachelorette.

This season, there are reportedly 2 choices that producers are looking at.

