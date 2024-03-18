Top Stories
Lady Rose Hanbury's Lawyer Releases Statement on Prince William Rumors

Biggest Allegations from Nickelodeon 'Quiet On Set' Documentary Including Drake Bell's Abuse, Fat-Shaming Comments, &amp; Racist Sketches

Tallulah Willis Reveals Autism Diagnosis

5 Major Stars Join Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' For Season 4!

Mon, 18 March 2024 at 4:35 pm

Novak Djokovic Hits the Beach After Withdrawing From Miami Open 2024

Novak Djokovic Hits the Beach After Withdrawing From Miami Open 2024

Novak Djokovic is enjoying a day at the beach.

The 36-year-old Serbian tennis pro soaked up the sun with a group of friends on Monday afternoon (March 18) in Miami Beach, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Novak Djokovic

Novak showed off his fit physique while going shirtless in a blue-patterned bathing suit as he snapped some selfies with fans.

Just a few days earlier, Novak announced that he had withdrawn from the 2024 Miami Open.

Keep reading to find out more…“Hi Miami! Unfortunately I won’t be playing the @MiamiOpen this year,” Novak tweeted on Saturday, March 16. “At this stage of my career, I’m balancing my private and professional schedule.”

He added, “I’m sorry that I won’t experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world. I’m looking fw competing in MI in future!”

The 2024 Miami Open started on Sun, March 17 and will continue through March 31.

If you missed it, a fellow tennis pro recently called Novak the “best” tennis player of all time.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of Novak Djokovic at the beach…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Novak Djokovic, Shirtless