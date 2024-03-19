Kristen Stewart Reveals Her True Feelings About Her 2020 Rom-Com 'Happiest Season'

Kristen Stewart is opening up about her career.

The 33-year-old Love Lies Bleeding star got candid in a cover story alongside co-star Katy O’Brian for Them, out now.

During the discussion, Kristen talked about her role in her latest film, her true feelings about one of her recent movies, her upcoming project The Chronology of Water, and how she wishes to be perceived as an actor.

Keep reading to find out more…

On her feelings around the 2020 holiday rom-com Happiest Season:

“The identity was beaten out of my goals there. I was getting so many studio executive notes about my hair and my clothes. I was like, ‘You did read the script. You did hire me. What are we doing here?’ It was f-cking annoying. And it’s fine, because I guess there are ways that you need to shroud things for everyone to easily digest. And I’m down with that. And honestly, f-cking hats off to Clea [DuVall, director], because I don’t have the patience [to do] that.”

On her upcoming adaptation of The Chronology of Water and wanting to cast fellow former child stars:

“…People that we missed, women that just stopped getting hired because they weren’t ‘the girl’ anymore. Not to say they’re not still around. But I want to give really fucking great parts to the people I looked up to when I was little. I want to put [them] in movies.”

On how she wishes to be perceived as an actor:

“In a word I’m f-cking liquid, man…retelling story is so necessary for survival for anyone who’s had to change the path where they were put. You know what I mean?”

For the full story, head to them.us.

Find out who was almost cast as Bella in Twilight instead of Kristen Stewart.