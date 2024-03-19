Top Stories
An Actor Has Reportedly Been Chosen as the Next James Bond - See Who!

An Actor Has Reportedly Been Chosen as the Next James Bond - See Who!

Ariana Grande &amp; Dalton Gomez Are Divorced, Settlement Details Revealed (Including How Much She's Paying Him)

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Are Divorced, Settlement Details Revealed (Including How Much She's Paying Him)

Tennis Player Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov Passes Away at 42

Tennis Player Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov Passes Away at 42

32 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024: 1 Series Hasn't Aired Since 2019 While 1 Show's Main Character Is Exiting!

32 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024: 1 Series Hasn't Aired Since 2019 While 1 Show's Main Character Is Exiting!

Tue, 19 March 2024 at 11:08 am

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' Rumored Cast - 8 Queens Revealed!

Continue Here »

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9' Rumored Cast - 8 Queens Revealed!

RuPaul’s Drag Race continues to deliver the All Stars editions!

Following the end of All Stars 8 on Paramount+ in 2023, the Internet quickly started sleuthing to find the potential contestants for All Stars Season 9, premiering sometime in 2024.

Fans have been following the moves of all of the Drag Race stars through their social media and show postponements, and eagle-eyed Redditors and fans of the franchise have seemingly figured out which queens might be filming for Season 9.

Click through to see which Drag Race stars are rumored to be part of the cast of All Stars Season 9….

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paramount+
Posted to: Angeria Paris VanMicheals, gottmik, Jorgeous, nina west, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race, Shannel, Slideshow, Television, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo