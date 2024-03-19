Top Stories
An Actor Has Reportedly Been Chosen as the Next James Bond - See Who!

An Actor Has Reportedly Been Chosen as the Next James Bond - See Who!

Ariana Grande &amp; Dalton Gomez Are Divorced, Settlement Details Revealed (Including How Much She's Paying Him)

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Are Divorced, Settlement Details Revealed (Including How Much She's Paying Him)

Tennis Player Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov Passes Away at 42

Tennis Player Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov Passes Away at 42

32 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024: 1 Series Hasn't Aired Since 2019 While 1 Show's Main Character Is Exiting!

32 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024: 1 Series Hasn't Aired Since 2019 While 1 Show's Main Character Is Exiting!

Tue, 19 March 2024 at 10:59 am

Louis Partridge Makes First Comments About Olivia Rodrigo Romance

Louis Partridge Makes First Comments About Olivia Rodrigo Romance

Louis Partridge was asked about Olivia Rodrigo in a new interview!

If you were unaware, the 21-year-old “vampire” hitmaker and 20-year-old Enola Holmes actor first sparked romance rumors back in October. They confirmed their romance with some PDA at the end of the year.

Keep reading to find out more…

Vogue UK asked Louis about their romance, and he cracked a “wry smile.”

He shared, “Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

When asked how he avoids all the noise associated with public dating, he shared, “If there’s a load of people nattering in a room about you, you can choose to put your ear to the door to hear what they say or not. I think you’re probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you.”

See Olivia Rodrigo‘s full dating history!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Louis Partridge, Olivia Rodrigo