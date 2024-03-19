Louis Partridge Makes First Comments About Olivia Rodrigo Romance

Louis Partridge was asked about Olivia Rodrigo in a new interview!

If you were unaware, the 21-year-old “vampire” hitmaker and 20-year-old Enola Holmes actor first sparked romance rumors back in October. They confirmed their romance with some PDA at the end of the year.

Vogue UK asked Louis about their romance, and he cracked a “wry smile.”

He shared, “Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

When asked how he avoids all the noise associated with public dating, he shared, “If there’s a load of people nattering in a room about you, you can choose to put your ear to the door to hear what they say or not. I think you’re probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you.”

