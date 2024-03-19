Tue, 19 March 2024 at 10:12 am
32 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024: 1 Series Hasn't Aired Since 2019 While 1 Show's Main Character Is Exiting!
We’re gathering up all of the TV show renewals that have been announced in 2024, so far, and there’s 32 major series that will be returning for new seasons.
This year, networks and streamers including ABC, CBS, Netflix, Apple TV+, Paramount+, HBO, and more have announced decisions.
Keep reading to find out which TV shows have been renewed this year…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, CBS, Apple TV+,, Peacock Posted to: ABC, apple tv plus, CBS, Disney Plus, EG, Extended, Fox, FX, HBO, MAX, Netflix, Paramount Plus, PBS, Prime Video, Slideshow, Television