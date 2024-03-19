Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin Reveal They've Used Weight Loss Drug Mounjaro

Whoopi Goldberg has used a drug for weight loss, as has her co-star Sunny Hostin.

The 68-year-old co-host of The View revealed she used weight-loss drug Mounjaro to help her lose weight after weighing in at nearly 300 pounds in late 2021.

“I will tell you, I weighed almost 300 pounds when I made Till, and I had taken all those steroids, I was on all this stuff, and one of the things that’s helped me drop the weight is the Mounjaro –– that’s what I use,” she said on The View on Tuesday (March 19).

Keep reading to find out more…

“I just always felt like me, and then I saw me, and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a lot of me,’” she recalled.

She also admitted that her “weight has gone and come and gone and up and down” over the years, but she never previously made it a priority.

“It’s never been an issue for me, because I don’t listen to what other people say about me, so it has never been a problem,” she explained.

However, she noted how it could be “very hard” for other people who may not “know what a normal weight would be.”

“You have to take responsibility for yourself and see what’s going on with your body, and there’s nothing wrong [with taking weight loss drugs]. Stuff happens, you hit a certain age and everything falls to the ground, you know you just pick it up put it over the back and keep it moving,” she added.

Co-host Sunny Hostin then added that she also used Mounjaro after gaining 40 pounds during COVID.

“I love to cook, and I found out I love to eat, and I was horrified by the fact I would have to come out on air, I was, and so I also took Mounjaro,” she said.

“There is shame when you’ve gained weight, and I have never experienced that kinda shame before,” she shared.

She added that while she “wasn’t clinically obese,” she was “horrified” when she discovered her cholesterol was 200, which put her into the category of a “high” level.

“I used Mounjaro, and my cholesterol is 140. Now, I feel better, I think I look better, and that’s what this is about for people,” she concluded.

Several other celebrities have revealed they’ve used Ozempic or similar weight loss drugs.