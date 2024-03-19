Joey Graziadei Teases What Happens in 'Bachelor' Finale & Why He Won't Reveal If He Was Intimate During Fantasy Suites

Joey Graziadei‘s The Bachelor finale is right around the corner, and fans who don’t want to be spoiled might be interested to know a few spoiler-free details from him!

The 28-year-old star of the show was asked all about his final two and what goes down in Tulum, Mexico.

Joey shared with Extra, “I can tell you that going into that final day, I opened up and was ready to open up the most that I can. That’s all I can say.” He was asked if he found “the one,” to which he responded, “I cannot answer that one, you will have to watch the finale to find out.”

He was also asked about getting intimate during his Fantasy Suites week, to which he said, “People love hearing what happened in those fantasy suites, and I get it. But for me I always say the same thing, and it’s old school of me, but I think that stuff should stay behind closed doors.” Find out which Bachelor stars did NOT get intimate during Fantasy Suites.