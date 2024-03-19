Top Stories
Body Language Expert Examines Kate Middleton Farm Shop Video, Reveals What Is Apparent

Body Language Expert Examines Kate Middleton Farm Shop Video, Reveals What Is Apparent

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Disney+ Reveals Taylor Swift's Massive Viewership for 'Eras Tour' Movie Across First 3 Days

Disney+ Reveals Taylor Swift's Massive Viewership for 'Eras Tour' Movie Across First 3 Days

32 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024: 1 Series Hasn't Aired Since 2019 While 1 Show's Main Character Is Exiting!

32 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024: 1 Series Hasn't Aired Since 2019 While 1 Show's Main Character Is Exiting!

Tue, 19 March 2024 at 2:29 pm

Travis Kelce In Talks to Add TV Game Show Host to His Résumé

Travis Kelce In Talks to Add TV Game Show Host to His Résumé

Travis Kelce could be adding TV game show host to his résumé very soon!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs football player is in talks to become the host of an Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? reboot.

Travis has previously displayed his personality as the guest host of Saturday Night Live and on his reality show Catching Kelce.

A new report states that Travis will be teaming up with a major streaming service for the new reboot of the classic game show.

Keep reading to find out more…

Amazon Prime Video is in the works on the reboot of the Fox game show. Instead of featuring children, the new version of the show will rely on celebrity guests, according to Variety.

Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? was originally hosted by Jeff Foxworthy on Fox and a new version aired on Nickelodeon hosted by John Cena.

No word yet on who the celeb guests will be, but we bet everyone is hoping for one person in particular.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?, Television, Travis Kelce