Travis Kelce In Talks to Add TV Game Show Host to His Résumé

Travis Kelce could be adding TV game show host to his résumé very soon!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs football player is in talks to become the host of an Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? reboot.

Travis has previously displayed his personality as the guest host of Saturday Night Live and on his reality show Catching Kelce.

A new report states that Travis will be teaming up with a major streaming service for the new reboot of the classic game show.

Amazon Prime Video is in the works on the reboot of the Fox game show. Instead of featuring children, the new version of the show will rely on celebrity guests, according to Variety.

Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? was originally hosted by Jeff Foxworthy on Fox and a new version aired on Nickelodeon hosted by John Cena.

No word yet on who the celeb guests will be, but we bet everyone is hoping for one person in particular.