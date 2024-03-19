The Most Popular NCT Members, Ranked by Lowest to Highest Following

NCT is one of South Korea’s biggest boy bands – both in member size and in popularity!

After debuting under SM Entertainment in January 2016, the group currently consists of 26 members divided into six different sub-units: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, NCT DoJaeJung, and NCT Wish. (Note: the newly debuted NCT Wish members don’t have individual Instagrams yet.)

The boys have captivated audiences worldwide with their skillful singing and powerful dance movies, and they’ve since become the best-selling act under SM Entertainment, and one of the best-selling K-pop artists of all time.

Of course, all of the individual members of NCT have amassed their own followings, and are quite popular on social media as well.

We’ve rounded up all of the members of NCT who are active with solo accounts on Instagram, and ranked them from lowest to highest following.

Find out who are the most popular members of NCT, ranked…