'Furiosa' Trailer Promises an Action-Packed 'Mad Max' Prequel - Watch Now!

Tue, 19 March 2024 at 2:03 pm

The trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is finally here!

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the younger version of the character made famous by Charlize Theron in 2015′s Mad Max.

Learn more and watch the trailer inside…

Here’s a synopsis: As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Also starring in the movie are Chris Hemsworth, Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premieres in theaters on May 24, 2024!

Find out how Charlize feels about Anya taking over the role of Furiosa from her.
