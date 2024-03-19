Kris Jenner's Sister Karen Has Passed Away Unexpectedly at 65

Kris Jenner has announced the devastating news that her younger sister Karen Houghton has passed away at the age of 65.

The businesswoman said in a post on social media that the death was “unexpected.”

While Kris didn’t share a cause of death, TMZ spoke to law enforcement sources and obtained some more info.

While the exact circumstances are currently unclear, Karen‘s death is being attributed to “natural causes” for now. She was reported deceased to San Diego County officials on Monday (March 18).

Kris posted a touching tribute to Instagram.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” she said. “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Karen and Kris haven’t always had a close relationship and back in 2014, Karen alleged in an interview that Kris had changed as a person after becoming famous. She also seemingly sided with Caitlyn Jenner amid her sister’s divorce from the Olympian.

Our thoughts are with Karen Houghton’s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars already in 2024.