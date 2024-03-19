Top Stories
Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

An Actor Has Reportedly Been Chosen as the Next James Bond - See Who!

Ariana Grande &amp; Dalton Gomez Are Divorced, Settlement Details Revealed (Including How Much She's Paying Him)

32 TV Shows Are Renewed in 2024: 1 Series Hasn't Aired Since 2019 While 1 Show's Main Character Is Exiting!

Tue, 19 March 2024 at 1:39 pm

Disney+ Reveals Taylor Swift's Viewership for 'Eras Tour' Movie Across First 3 Days

Disney+ Reveals Taylor Swift's Viewership for 'Eras Tour' Movie Across First 3 Days

Taylor Swift‘s movie The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) was added to Disney+ last week and now the streaming service has released vieweership data for the first three days.

The streamer says that the movie is the #1 music film ever on the platform. While other viewership data for Disney+ is often calculated at five days of viewing, Eras Tour numbers were based on three days of streaming, according to Deadline.

So, how many people watched?

Keep reading to find out more…

Disney+ reports that 16.2 million hours of the movie were viewed this past weekend, which is about 4.6 million views of the full film.

The Disney+ version of the movie features four extra songs that have never been seen before in any other version of the film. Here’s how to find those performances!
Photos: Disney+
