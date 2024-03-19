Disney+ Reveals Taylor Swift's Viewership for 'Eras Tour' Movie Across First 3 Days

Taylor Swift‘s movie The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) was added to Disney+ last week and now the streaming service has released vieweership data for the first three days.

The streamer says that the movie is the #1 music film ever on the platform. While other viewership data for Disney+ is often calculated at five days of viewing, Eras Tour numbers were based on three days of streaming, according to Deadline.

So, how many people watched?

Disney+ reports that 16.2 million hours of the movie were viewed this past weekend, which is about 4.6 million views of the full film.

The Disney+ version of the movie features four extra songs that have never been seen before in any other version of the film. Here’s how to find those performances!