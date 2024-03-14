How to Watch Taylor Swift's Four Extra Songs in 'Eras Tour' Movie on Disney Plus

Taylor Swift‘s concert movie The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is now streaming on Disney+ and there are four additional acoustic songs for fans to watch!

When the movie was released in theaters back in October, there were five songs cut from the concert set list. She also included just two of the six surprise songs that were filmed for the project.

The Disney+ version of the concert film now features every song filmed!

The concert was filmed across three shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on August 3, August 4, and August 5 in 2023.

So, how can you watch all of the added songs?

Taylor included surprise songs “Our Song” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid” as the songs in the acoustic section for the actual concert film, but you can watch the remaining performances at the very end of the movie.

After the credits roll, all six surprise songs are played. If you want to fast forward to specific songs, here are the time marks you need to know.

TIME: 3:04:12 – Intro to Acoustic Section

TIME: 3:05:40 – “I Can See You” from August 3 show

TIME: 3:10:12 – “Death by a Thousand Cuts” from August 5 show

TIME: 3:13:56 – “Our Song” from August 4 show

TIME: 3:17:55 – “You Are in Love” from August 4 show

TIME: 3:22:33 – “Maroon” from August 3 show

TIME: 3:26:42 – “You’re on Your Own, Kid” from August 5 show

Instead of a second credits roll, the movie ends by showing the writing credits for the six songs.

Check out the full set list for the concert movie.