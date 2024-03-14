'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie on Disney+ - Full Set List Revealed!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is here!

The concert film premieres on Disney+ starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Thursday (March 14) for U.S. subscribers.

The Disney+ edition of the movie, called Taylor’s Version, will have five additional songs, including “Cardigan” and four surprise songs from the acoustic section.

Based on the setlist for her three shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles where the Eras Tour movie was filmed, the missing songs have likely been revealed, as none of them have appeared in a cut of The Eras Tour yet.

Keep reading to find out more…

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Set List

Lover Era:

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” (excerpt)

“Cruel Summer”

“The Man”

“You Need to Calm Down”

“Lover”

“The Archer”

Fearless Era:

“Fearless”

“You Belong With Me”

“Love Story”

Evermore Era:

“Willow”

“Marjorie”

“Champagne Problems”

“Tolerate It”

Reputation Era:

“…Ready for It?”

“Delicate”

“Don’t Blame Me”

“Look What You Made Me Do”

Speak Now Era:

“Enchanted”

“Long Live”

Red Era:

“22′

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Folklore Era:

“The 1”

“Betty”

“The Last Great American Dynasty”

“August”

“Illicit Affairs” (excerpt)

“My Tears Ricochet”

“Cardigan” - DISNEY+ EXCLUSIVE

1989 Era:

“Style”

“Blank Space”

“Shake It Off”

“Wildest Dreams”

“Bad Blood”

Surprise Set:

“Our Song,” played on guitar

“You’re on Your Own, Kid,” played on piano

Four yet to be announced songs from the acoustic section, but presumably: “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “Maroon,” “You Are in Love” and “I Can See You” - DISNEY+ EXCLUSIVE

Midnights Era:

“Lavender Haze”

“Anti-Hero”

“Midnight Rain”

“Vigilante Shit”

“Bejeweled”

“Mastermind”

“Karma”

End titles:

“Long Live (Taylor’s Version)” (studio track)

