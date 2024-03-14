CBS Might Replace 'The Talk' with New Soap Opera Series, Report Reveals

The Talk‘s future on CBS is seemingly up in the air!

It was recently announced that a new soap opera, The Gates, is in the works at the network and if picked up, will need a timeslot.

A new report has emerged examining the CBS daytime schedule and the possibilities of what time The Gates could air, pointing towards The Talk‘s timeslot.

According to Deadline, though The Talk has gone through a change in leadership, it is still the lowest-rated show on CBS.

Other soaps on the network, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, are still pulling in great ratings, and are locked in through fall 2025.

Also on CBS’ daytime schedule are game shows Let’s Make a Deal and The Price Is Right, which are also holding with solid ratings, as well as “sound budgets, and frequently contribute much-needed specials for CBS primetime.”

This leaves The Talk, which is currently in it’s 14th season and has yet to be renewed for a 15th.

Should The Gates receive an official pickup, it will need a home and it is still unclear of when it air, but it could replace The Talk. If that happens, it would give CBS a two and a half hour block of soap programming.

In case you missed it, The Young and the Restless was recently renewed for four more years!