Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 3:57 am

Taylor Swift Cut These 5 Songs From 'Eras Tour' Movie

Taylor Swift Cut These 5 Songs From 'Eras Tour' Movie

Taylor Swift‘s live concerts for the Eras Tour were sometimes more than 3.5 hours long, but her new movie is just 2 hours and 48 mins, so several songs had to be cut.

We counted five songs that are unfortunately missing from the movie, including several fan favorites.

The set list is still packed with 40 hits, instead of the usual 45 songs that Taylor performs during the live show. And yes, there are two surprise songs!

So, what are the five songs that have been cut?

Browse through the slideshow to check out the missing songs…

