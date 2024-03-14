'Road House' Remake Cast Attends London Premiere & Photo Call Together

The stars of the new Road House movie are promoting the film in London!

Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Lukas Gage, and Billy Magnussen attended the UK premiere together on Thursday (March 14) at Curzon Mayfair in London, England.

The five actors also participated in a photo call overlooking the city earlier in the day. See all of those photos in the gallery!

Jake was joined at the premiere by his longtime girlfriend while Conor made a rare red carpet appearance with his wife and kids at the event.

Road House, a remake of the classic film, will be released on Prime Video on March 21 instead of getting a theatrical release. Make sure to watch the brand new trailer.

FYI: Daniela is wearing Chanel at the photo call.

