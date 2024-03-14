Top Stories
Prince William Makes Comment About Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid the Photoshop Controversy

Prince William Makes Comment About Kate Middleton's Artistic Skills Amid the Photoshop Controversy

Sydney Sweeney Gives Update on When 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Begin Filming

Sydney Sweeney Gives Update on When 'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Begin Filming

10 Celebs Attended Justin Timberlake's LA Concert, Including 2 Stars Without Their Musical Girlfriends

10 Celebs Attended Justin Timberlake's LA Concert, Including 2 Stars Without Their Musical Girlfriends

Zayn Malik Recalls Saving Harry Styles From a Scary Stage Accident During Rare Interview

Zayn Malik Recalls Saving Harry Styles From a Scary Stage Accident During Rare Interview

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 9:10 pm

'Road House' Remake Cast Attends London Premiere & Photo Call Together

'Road House' Remake Cast Attends London Premiere & Photo Call Together

The stars of the new Road House movie are promoting the film in London!

Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Lukas Gage, and Billy Magnussen attended the UK premiere together on Thursday (March 14) at Curzon Mayfair in London, England.

The five actors also participated in a photo call overlooking the city earlier in the day. See all of those photos in the gallery!

Jake was joined at the premiere by his longtime girlfriend while Conor made a rare red carpet appearance with his wife and kids at the event.

Road House, a remake of the classic film, will be released on Prime Video on March 21 instead of getting a theatrical release. Make sure to watch the brand new trailer.

FYI: Daniela is wearing Chanel at the photo call.

Browse through the gallery for 45+ photos the cast at the London press events…
Just Jared on Facebook
road house uk premiere 01
road house uk premiere 02
road house uk premiere 03
road house uk premiere 04
road house uk premiere 05
road house uk premiere 06
road house uk premiere 07
road house uk premiere 08
road house uk premiere 09
road house uk premiere 10
road house uk premiere 11
road house uk premiere 12
road house uk premiere 13
road house uk premiere 14
road house uk premiere 15
road house uk premiere 16
road house uk premiere 17
road house uk premiere 18
road house uk premiere 19
road house uk premiere 20
road house uk premiere 21
road house uk premiere 22
road house uk premiere 23
road house uk premiere 24
road house uk premiere 25
road house uk premiere 26
road house uk premiere 27
road house uk premiere 28
road house uk premiere 29
road house uk premiere 30
road house uk premiere 31
road house uk premiere 32
road house uk premiere 33
road house uk premiere 34
road house uk premiere 35
road house uk premiere 36
road house uk premiere 37
road house uk premiere 38
road house uk premiere 39
road house uk premiere 40
road house uk premiere 41
road house uk premiere 42
road house uk premiere 43
road house uk premiere 44
road house uk premiere 45
road house uk premiere 46
road house uk premiere 47
road house uk premiere 48

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Billy Magnussen, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lukas Gage, Road House