Alexander Ludwig & Wife Lauren Announce They're Expecting Second Baby, Less Than a Year After Welcoming First Child

Alexander Ludwig and wife Lauren are expanding their family!

The 31-year-old Vikings and Heels actor and his wife shared the exciting news on Thursday afternoon (March 14) with a joint post on Instagram.

The photo features Alexander holding their first child, daughter Leni, while standing next to Lauren, who is cradling her bump with one hand and taking the photo in the other.

“Ooooops 🥹🤎🙊 New baby Ludwig coming June 2024 and we couldn’t be more excited,” she captioned the cute announcement post. Check it out below!

Alexander and Lauren‘s baby No 2 news comes less than a year after Leni was born in April 2023.

The couple revealed they eloped in early 2021, and have unfortunately suffered three miscarriages in the past.

Congratulations to Alexander and Lauren on baby No 2!!!

Earlier this month, Alexander wrapped filming on the upcoming Bad Boys 4, where he’s reprising his character Dorn.

