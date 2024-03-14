Prince William Attends Event Honoring Princess Diana in London, Prince Harry Participates Via Video

Prince William and Prince Harry both honored their mother Princess Diana‘s memory by participating in The Diana Legacy Awards on Thursday evening (March 14) in London, England.

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales attended the ceremony at the Science Museum. While there, he interacted with organizers and recipients of the honor. The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex was not in the country so he participated via video.

While the famous brothers are rumored to be feuding, they do find common ground on honoring their mother. Back in 2021, they reunited in London to attend the unveiling of a statue in her honor.

In 2023, Prince Harry revealed what his mother would think about the rift between him and Prince William. More recently, royal insiders revealed where the Princes stand.

If you missed it, Prince William attended another event on Thursday where he went viral over comments he made about Kate Middleton‘s artistic skills. The comments come as the Princess of Wales is wrapped up in drama over sharing an edited photo of herself with her children.

