Kate Middleton's Uncle Questioned About Her Surgery & Whereabouts, Gives Opinion on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne Slams Anna Wintour, Reveals Low Opinion of Ellen DeGeneres & Explains What James Corden Allegedly Did When He Moved to LA

15 Stars with Crazy Hidden Talents (One Star is a Fire-Eater & Another Can Sing With Their Mouth Closed!)

Thu, 07 March 2024 at 1:45 pm

Sources Reveal Where Prince Harry Stands With King Charles & Prince William After Visit Home

Sources Reveal Where Prince Harry Stands With King Charles & Prince William After Visit Home

Royal experts are weighing in on where Prince Harry stands with his father and brother following his visit home.

In February, the Duke of Sussex traveled to visit with King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

He has since hinted that he hopes to mend damaged relationships with the King and his only brother Prince William. Sources recently weighed in on where he stands with the pair.

Scroll through the slideshow to see where Prince Harry stands with the working members of the Royal Family…

