Lily Aldridge Looks So Sporty In New Beyond Yoga Campaign!

Lily Aldridge is showing off her athleticism in a campaign for Beyond Yoga‘s new POWERBEYOND line!

The 38-year-old model became the face of the collection, which boasts sporty separates made in Beyond Yoga‘s signature soft and luxurious fabrics. She modeled some of the colorful pieces in a photo campaign shot by Zoey Grossman with video captured by Matilda Montgomery.

Keep reading to find out more…

“For 2024, I’m really challenging myself and prioritizing running — I’m training to run my first 5K,” she said about her plans for the year. “The black POWERBEYOND™ look is my new uniform — it’s absolutely perfect. I love the collection’s solid colors and supportive fit — you can run and box in it, and the fabric is super soft.”

The POWERBEYOND line boasts fabric with four-way stretch that will maintain its shape over time. The garments provide extra support and comes in an array of bright colors.

You can pick up items from Beyond Yoga’s POWERBEYOND campaign here!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

Scroll through the photos from Lily Aldridge’s Beyond Yoga campaign in the gallery…