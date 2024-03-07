'The Accountant 2' - 4 Original Cast Members Returning For the Sequel!

The Accountant 2 is happening, and several stars are joining the cast!

Four big stars have just signed deals to return for the follow-up to The Accountant, Deadline reported on Thursday (March 7).

The Gavin O’Connor-directed action thriller was originally released in 2016, and grossed over $155 million worldwide, going on to be the most-rented film of 2017.

The movie starred Ben Affleck as “a highly skilled CPA with autism who leads a double life as a forensic accountant for criminal organizations. When his Christian Wolff uncovers discrepancies in a legitimate robotics company, he must navigate a dangerous web of deceit while staying one step ahead of both the law and his criminal clients.”

Here’s a plot summary for the sequel: “Medina’s former boss is killed by unknown assassins, and she’s forced to contact Christian to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax, Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive — all intent on putting a stop to their search.”

The original director is back, directing from a script written by the original film’s screenwriter, Bill Dubuque. And four stars from the movie are back too!

