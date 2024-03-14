Conor McGregor & Wife Dee Devlin Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Their Kids for 'Road House' UK Premiere

Conor McGregor has the support of his family at the premiere of his new movie Road House!

The 35-year-old MMA fighter was joined by his wife Dee Devlin and three of their kids at the premiere of the film on Thursday (March 14) at Curzon Mayfair in London, England.

Conor and Dee posed with six-year-old Conor Jr, four-year-old Croia, and two-year-old Rian, though their newborn son stayed at home.

In the new Prime Video movie, Conor stars as Knox alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. They posed for some cute photos on the red carpet at the event!

Road House, a remake of the classic film, will be released on Prime Video on March 21 instead of getting a theatrical release. Make sure to watch the brand new trailer.

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos of Conor McGregor and more at the premiere…