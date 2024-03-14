Top Stories
Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor &amp; Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (&amp; One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor & Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (& One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

Which Songs Does Taylor Perform for Disney+'s 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie? Set List Revealed!

Which Songs Does Taylor Perform for Disney+'s 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie? Set List Revealed!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 7:58 pm

10 Celebs Attended Justin Timberlake's LA Concert, Including 2 Men Without Their Musical Girlfriends

Continue Here »

10 Celebs Attended Justin Timberlake's LA Concert, Including 2 Men Without Their Musical Girlfriends

Justin Timberlake took the stage to deliver a free concert for fans at the Wiltern Theatre on Wednesday night (March 13) in Los Angeles, and he had more than a few celebrities in attendance.

The exclusive show featured three musical acts who joined him onstage. That includes one who helped him perform his Beyonce duet.

Several famous fans were also in the audience. The list included one A-list couple and two men who were there without their musically inclined girlfriends!

Scroll through the slideshow to see who all attended Justin Timberlake’s exclusive show…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: LionsShareNews; Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Justin Timberlake, Music, Slideshow