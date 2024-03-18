Lady Rose Hanbury's Lawyer Reportedly Releases Statement on Prince William Rumors (Plus, a Full Explainer on the Allegations)

If you haven’t been following the royal gossip too closely lately, you may not have heard all the rumors about Prince William and Lady Rose Hanbury.

If you don’t know, the 40-year-old is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. There have been unsubstantiated rumors for years that she had an alleged affair with Prince William, which again, have never been proven.

Recently, those rumors have resurfaced amid all the questions surrounding Kate Middleton‘s whereabouts these days. There’s absolutely no proof the rumors are true, but fans have been speaking out for weeks.

Keep reading for the full backstory…