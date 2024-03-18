Caitlyn Jenner & Lamar Odom Launching New 'Keeping Up With Sports' Podcast

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are teaming up for a new podcast.

On Monday (March 18), it was announced that the 74-year-old former Olympian and the 44-year-old former pro basketball player will be launching a new sports-themed podcast titled Keeping Up With Sports with sports podcast veteran Zach Hirsch.

Keep reading to find out more…The new podcast, which will officially debut in the next few weeks, will “include interviews with personalities from both the entertainment and sports worlds and examine personal stories of champions as they balance the spotlight with competition,” according to E! News.

“I know the dialogues we have on Keeping up with Sports will emphasize athletes’ unique stories, and events in their lives that matter to the sports and entertainment community,” Caitlyn added in a statement.

The first episode of Keeping Up With Sports will feature boxer Sugar Ray Leonard while other guests expected to appear on the podcast include Amber Rose, CBS basketball analyst Seth Davis, boxer and TikToker Bryce Hall, and UFC fighter Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett.

Caitlyn and Lamar formed a close friendship while they were married to Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, respectively.

In a recent documentary, Lamar dropped some bombshells about his marriage to Khloe, including his cheating behavior and drug use.