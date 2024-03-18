Ariana Grande's 'Nonna,' Marjorie Grande, Becomes Oldest Artist Ever on Billboard Hot 100

Ariana Grande’s grandmother is making history!

Marjorie Grande, or as she’s credited on Ari‘s new album “Nonna,” just notched a new record on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the senior-most artist ever to have appeared on the Hot 100, dating back to 1958.

Their eternal sunshine collaboration, “Ordinary Things,” debuted at No. 55 on the chart.

Keep reading to find out more…

Nonna beat out the record from the late Fred Stobaugh, who was 96 when “Oh Sweet Lorraine,” billed as Green Shoe Studio featuring Jacob Colgan, spent a week on the Hot 100 dated Sept. 14, 2013.

Late legend Tony Bennett now ranks third among acts with the most life experience on the Hot 100. He was 85 when “Body and Soul,” with Amy Winehouse, notched a week at No. 87 in 2011.

“Ordinary Things” closes with a clip of Nonna giving advice about marriage to her late partner, Frank. “Never go to bed without kissin’ goodnight,” she says. “That’s the worst thing to do; don’t ever, ever do that. And if you don’t feel comfortable doing it, you’re in the wrong place – get out.”

“I always record my Nonna, because you never know what she’s going to say,” Ariana told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “I had this 30-minute voice note of her and her friend Shirley talking.”

“I think it’s a little bit of, ‘Wow, our loved ones, our friends and our family have the ability to instantly just sort of soothe and calm and simplify things that are so complicated and heavy at times.’”

The chart record follows good news about eternal sunshine!