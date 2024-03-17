Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Ariana Grande‘s new album is off to a great start!

The 30-year-old pop star released her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, on March 8.

Ariana‘s first album in almost four years has just debuted at No. 1 on the latest Billboard 200 chart!

Eternal Sunshine is the singer’s sixth album to achieve No. 1 status, as 2020′s Positions, 2019′s Thank U, Next, 2018′s Sweetener, 2014′s My Everything, and 2013′s Yours Truly all debuted at the same spot.

Ariana‘s newest work edged Morgan Wallen‘s One Thing at a Time for the top position on the Billboard 200.

Noah Kahan’s Stick Season now sits at No. 3.

