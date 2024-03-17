Aaron Pierre Says He's No Longer Involved in Marvel's 'Blade'

Aaron Pierre has exited the cast of Blade.

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will see Mahershala Ali star as the titular vampire hunter. Mia Goth and Delroy Lindo are also part of the cast.

Blade will be directed by Yann Demange.

Aaron, who was announced as a cast member back in February 2022, has confirmed that he is no longer involved in the project following its creative overhaul.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Early on, there were conversations,” Aaron told Variety on Saturday (March 16) at the NAACP Image Awards. “As the project evolved, I’m no longer part of that — attached.”

Prior to Aaron‘s departure, director Bassam Tariq exited the film in September 2022, just months before production was slated to begin.

Blade is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 7, 2025.

