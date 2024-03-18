Romeo Beckham & Mia Regan Seen Holding Hands Weeks After Announcing Split

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan are sparking reconciliation rumors.

Weeks after announcing that they had broken up after five years of dating, the soccer player and the model, both 21, were spotted holding hands during a day out in London.

Keep reading to find out more…On Friday (March 15), Romeo was spotted wearing a gray T-shirt and gray sweatpants while Mia wore a bomber jacket over a gray T-shirt paired with baggy jeans as they walked around West London, as seen in photos obtained by People.

The outing marks the first time the pair has been spotted out in public together after announcing in late February that they had split up after five years of dating.

Romeo and Mia first began dating in 2019 when they were 16. They made their first public appearance together in 2021 and collaborated on a capsule collection with his mom Victoria Beckham in 2022.

At the end of 2023, Romeo got a tattoo in Mia‘s honor.