MrBeast Gets Prime Video Reality Competition TV Series 'Beast Games,' Winner Gets Biggest Payout in TV History!

MrBeast is going big!

The 25-year-old YouTube star signed a deal with Prime Video for a series order for the reality competition series Beast Games with Amazon MGM Studios, and the winner will get the biggest payout in TV history: a $5 million grand prize!

Based on his already successful YouTube show, Beast Games is said “to become the biggest reality competition series ever with 1000 contestants competing for a $5 million dollar cash prize,” per the release, via Deadline.

MrBeast will serve as host and executive producer. Beast Games will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

In November of 2022, MrBeast became the most subscribed YouTube creator worldwide and now has over 244 million subscribers.

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” said MrBeast in a statement, adding, “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

