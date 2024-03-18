Mon, 18 March 2024 at 4:30 pm
'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Cast Shakeup: 11 Actors Downgraded to Recurring, Only 2 Stars Are Series Regulars
Bob ❤️ Abishola‘s final season continues tonight on CBS, and while you’re watching, you may be wondering why past characters haven’t been featured as frequently this season.
Well, we actually now know the reason why.
Eleven of the comedy show’s series regulars were being bumped down to recurring status. We have all the info here for you to take in.
Keep reading to find out who has been impacted by this major change…
