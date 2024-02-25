Top Stories
Every Celeb at Independent Spirit Awards 2024 - See All Red Carpet Photos &amp; Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Independent Spirit Awards 2024 - See All Red Carpet Photos & Full Guest List!

Ellie Goulding Kisses Surfing Instructor Armando Perez Amid Caspar Jopling Split News

Ellie Goulding Kisses Surfing Instructor Armando Perez Amid Caspar Jopling Split News

Who Are The Highest-Paid F1 Drivers? Find Out Each Driver's 2024 Salary!

Who Are The Highest-Paid F1 Drivers? Find Out Each Driver's 2024 Salary!

Sun, 25 February 2024 at 3:40 pm

Romeo Beckham & Mia Regan Split After 5 Years of Dating

Romeo Beckham & Mia Regan Split After 5 Years of Dating

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan are splitting up.

The 21-year-old stars issued statements on their respective Instagram accounts over the weekend confirming the news of their split.

“Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love,” Romeo wrote over a selfie of himself and Regan. “We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will 🤍🤍.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Regan also shared a selfie with Romeo, writing: “This is ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.”

She added the two are no longer together “romantically,” but “share lots & lots of love for one another… after 5 years we friendzoned each other heheh ❤️❤️❤️.” See their posts inside.

The former couple began dating when they were 16 in 2019, making their first public appearance together in 2021 at a Wimbledon event. They also made their red carpet debut that year.

In 2022, they collaborated on a six-piece denim capsule for his mom Victoria Beckham‘s fashion line.

Romeo got a tattoo in her honor at the end of 2023.

Find out which celebrity couples have also split in 2024.
Just Jared on Facebook
beckham split 1
beckham split 2

Photos: Getty, Instagram: @mimimoocher/@romeobeckham
Posted to: Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Split