Romeo Beckham & Mia Regan Split After 5 Years of Dating

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan are splitting up.

The 21-year-old stars issued statements on their respective Instagram accounts over the weekend confirming the news of their split.

“Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love,” Romeo wrote over a selfie of himself and Regan. “We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will 🤍🤍.”

Regan also shared a selfie with Romeo, writing: “This is ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.”

She added the two are no longer together “romantically,” but “share lots & lots of love for one another… after 5 years we friendzoned each other heheh ❤️❤️❤️.” See their posts inside.

The former couple began dating when they were 16 in 2019, making their first public appearance together in 2021 at a Wimbledon event. They also made their red carpet debut that year.

In 2022, they collaborated on a six-piece denim capsule for his mom Victoria Beckham‘s fashion line.

Romeo got a tattoo in her honor at the end of 2023.



