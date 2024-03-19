Kate Middleton Lookalike Heidi Agan Denies It's Her in Farm Shop Video

Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan, who often impersonates the royal, is speaking out.

If you don’t know, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales was videoed doing some shopping with her husband Prince William at a farm shop over the weekend. Despite there being video, many questioned if it was really the Princess in the video. TikTok theories began swirling, with many claiming the woman in the video had to be Heidi.

Now, Heidi herself is speaking out.

Heidi told UK’s The Mirror, “There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills. In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not. I was at work at the time so I know that is not me. I 100% believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video.”

Heidi continued, “So she is alive, and we can be sure about it. It has all gone too far now. It started as a joke about where is Kate‘ but now it has turned into a drama really, so it needs to stop.”

She continued, “If the surgery is something that she wanted to keep private, then they [Kensington Palace] are right not to share more details. She is a public figure but not public property, and we must respect that.”

“My social media has gone crazy since the video emerged. It wasn’t me. Joking about Kate is one thing but we need to give her time now and I’m sure she’ll be back after Easter, like what was said in the first place,” Heidi continued. “Since Kate has surgery, I have done gigs where I have walked in and people have said ‘there’s Kate‘ so it started as a joke around ‘we’ve found Kate‘ but now it should stop really.”

One celebrity spoke out and said they did not believe the Princess was really in the video.