Kate Middleton Spotted With Prince William, Onlookers Reveal What They Saw

Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) was reportedly seen out on Saturday (March 16) near her home in Windsor, England.

The 42-year-old royal was joined for the outing by her husband Prince William. They reportedly stopped by the Windsor Farm Shop, and eyewitnesses said she looked “happy, relaxed and healthy.”

“Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well,” another said, as reported by People and The Sun.

Another report claims they also spent their Saturday watching their kids – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 – play sports.

There have been so many rumors about the Princess ever since she disappeared from the spotlight following her “planned abdominal surgery” in January 2024.

Rumors included that she was photoshopped into a family photo and that infidelity could be involved. Nothing has been confirmed, though a photo expert did reveal if Princess Catherine was actually present when the family photo was taken, or if she was added in after the fact.