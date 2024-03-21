Royal Expert Reveals How Kate Middleton & Prince William Feel About Speculation Over Princess' Health & Related Conspiracy Theories

A royal expert is offering some insight into how Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William are responding to speculation about the Princess’ health.

If you missed it, questions have been swirling about the royal amid an extended break from the public eye.

Speculation about her health started after she underwent a surgical procedure earlier this year. However, many conspiracy theories took flight. The theories became even more viral after a photo that she shared in March was found to be Photoshopped.

As the theories get wilder, an expert has offered some insight into what the Palace thinks about the rumors.

“Well, I know from the sources that I’ve spoken to that both William and Kate have been pretty shocked and genuinely surprised by the wild rumors that are circulating on the internet,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. “I think there’s a sense of frustration, possibly even anger, certainly on William‘s part.”

She continued, saying, “I think the suggestions that [Kate's] had, well, anything as crazy as a bad haircut that she’s needed to grow out to cosmetic surgery that’s gone wrong or people speculating that possibly she’s in a coma, I think that has made the Prince of Wales frustrated, upset and pretty angry as well.”

Katie said that the situation has “been difficult.”

“I think they’re trying to ignore as much as they can. But, of course, this is a couple who have had to embrace social media. They’ve got an Instagram handle, they’ve got hundreds of thousands of followers. They certainly don’t have their heads in the sand. They are aware of what is being written and what is being said. And I think there’s a sense of frustration that they can’t bring an end to it,” she opined.

Apparently, there were hopes that a new video that seemed to show the Princess out with Prince William would squash the rumors. However, that has not happened.

“The TMZ video really should have quashed all of the fevered speculation about the Princess of Wales,” she said. “Her health, her recovery, and it simply hasn’t. You would have thought that the video, which showed her walking at quite a brisk pace, carrying a shopping bag, looking pretty healthy and happy, and chatting in a very relaxed way with her husband, would have just dampened out all of the rife speculation that has really been circulating on the internet for weeks now. But, unbelievably, many of those theories are still circulating on the internet.”

Another source revealed how much Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know about Princess Catherine‘s situation.