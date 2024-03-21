Top Stories
Mar 21, 2024 at 12:50 am
By JJ Staff

Gisele Bundchen All Smiles While Stepping Out in NYC

Gisele Bundchen All Smiles While Stepping Out in NYC

Gisele Bundchen is taking over the Big Apple!

The 43-year-old model was all smiles as she braved the rainy weather while stepping out for the day on Wednesday afternoon (March 20) in New York City.

For her outing, Gisele looked super chic in a tan coat over a gray sweater dress paired with gray suede boots, a brown belt, and blue YSL bag.

In a new interview, Gisele opened up about her schedule when she has her kids vs. when they are with her ex husband Tom Brady, a food that she will never eat, what time she goes to bed and what time she wakes up, and so much more.

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Gisele Bundchen