Insider Reveals How Much Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Know About Kate Middleton's Health

Royalists and fans who have a newfound interest in the royal family amid all the talk about Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) might be wondering about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry right now.

Specifically, a source is now speaking out about the extent the Sussex duo might know about what is happening with their sister-in-law.

Many have been curious about Kate‘s whereabouts for months after her surgery in January. The questions continued when it was discovered that her Mother’s Day family picture was digitally edited.

A video was released by TMZ that apparently showed Kate and Prince William walking through Windsor Farm Shop, but there had been doubts it was really her in the video.

Now, a source is speaking out with regard to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A “family source” told People. “They are aware of everything that goes on back in England, but are being left out of any details regarding Kate. There is clearly no trust.”