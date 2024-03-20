Hailey Bieber Introduces FILA's 'Settanta' Tennis Jacket to New Gen, Campaign Photos Revealed

Hailey Bieber is fronting a new fashion campaign!

The 27-year-old model and skincare ‘It Girl’ is FILA’s global brand ambassador and featured in its latest campaign celebrating the iconic Settanta jacket. The campaign pays homage to a key piece that has bridged the worlds of tennis and fashion since its debut in 1976.

“It’s exciting to represent a brand that has such a rich heritage,” Hailey shared. “This collection reimagines the iconic Settanta, and I’m thrilled to help introduce it to a new generation.”

The campaign introduces a variety of styles that highlight the Settanta’s iconic design, including its signature stripes. Each item is designed to honor FILA’s legacy while embracing the future of fashion.

The collection is available globally, at select retailer partners and online at FILA.com, featuring select styles worn by Hailey throughout the campaign.

Hailey and husband Justin Bieber are big tennis fans and usually attend the U.S. Open tennis tournament in September.