Zachary Levi Plays a Grown-Up Harold in 'Harold & The Purple Crayon' Movie - Watch the First Trailer!

You might remember Harold and the Purple Crayon as a beloved children’s book series, but now Harold is all grown up for a live-action feature film.

The books followed a four-year-old boy named Harold who was able to create his own world with his magical crayon. Zachary Levi is playing Harold as a grown man in Sony’s new movie!

Inside of his book, adventurous Harold (Levi) can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book’s pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life—and that his trusty purple crayon may set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible. When the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of Harold and his friends’ creativity to save both the real world and his own. Harold and the Purple Crayon is the first film adaptation of the beloved children’s classic that has captivated young readers for decades.

Also starring in the movie are Zooey Deschanel, Alfred Molina, Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani, Jemaine Clement, and Tanya Reynolds.

Head inside to watch the new trailer…

The movie hits theaters on August 2. Watch the trailer below!