Top Stories
Megan Fox Reveals Every Plastic Surgery She's Had Done, Explains Why She Married Brian Austin Green, &amp; So Much More

Megan Fox Reveals Every Plastic Surgery She's Had Done, Explains Why She Married Brian Austin Green, & So Much More

Mar 20, 2024 at 4:10 pm
By JJ Staff

An Original 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Star Was Almost Recast on Disney Channel Series

An Original 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Star Was Almost Recast on Disney Channel Series
  • Casting director reveals Wizards of Waverly Place character was almost recast – Just Jared Jr
  • Dakota Johnson opens up about press tours being ridiculous – Celebitchy
  • Here’s why Black women in country music are thankful for BeyoncéPopsugar
  • Nickelodeon is bringing back a popular early 2000s TV series! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Disney Channel, Newsies, wizards of waverly place