Ryan Phillippe Addresses His Kids Ava & Deacon Entering Entertainment Industry & Nepotism in Hollywood

Ryan Phillippe is opening up about his family.

The 49-year-old Cruel Intentions star spoke about his daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20, whom he shares with ex Reese Witherspoon.

In a new interview with Extra, he was asked about his kids joining the entertainment industry, including Ava stepping into acting.

“She’s sort of getting her feet wet, you know? She’s taking time to figure out exactly what it is she wants to do,” he said.

“That’s what always annoys me about this whole nepotism talk with the industry. So many people grow up and end up doing what their parents do, to some degree or another.”

“To me, I always get offended for the children of actors and entertainers when people bring that up because of course, that’s what they’ve grown up around,” he continued.

“These kids have grown up watching on set with Reese or with me. It seems natural, I think,” he added.

He also discussed his son Deacon, who is pursuing a music career.

“He makes me proud every single day of his life just in regards to the young man he’s become, to how he operates in the world,” he said.

“He’s just such a source of light and love, and he’s very solid and spiritual. He’s got an incredible work ethic.”

Ryan is also dad to daughter Kai, 12, with ex Alexis Knapp.

