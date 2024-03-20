8 'House of the Dragon' Actors Featured on New Character Posters Ahead of Season 2 Trailer Debut

House of the Dragon is returning to HBO in June 2024 for the highly anticipated second season and new character posters have been released!

The Game of Thrones prequel series debuted in summer 2022 and fans have been waiting nearly two years for the show to continue.

Eight actors are featured on the six character posters, confirming that they will return for the second season. We already know that several actors will not be back.

Featured on the posters are Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, and Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen.

The trailer for season two is expected to debut on Thursday (March 21). Stay tuned!

Browse through the gallery for the character posters and all of the season two images released so far…