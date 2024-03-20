'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' First Look Photos Released!

Our first look at the sequel to Beetlejuice, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is here!

Here’s the synopsis of the film: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

The film is the sequel to the 1988 fan favorite. Tim Burton returns to direct.

Michael Keaton returns to his iconic role of Beetlejuice starring alongside original cast members Winona Ryder, reprising her role as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O’Hara reprising her role as Delia Deetz. Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and more also star.

The film will hit theaters on September 6, 2024, and we hope to see a trailer sooner rather than later!