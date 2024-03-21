Prime Video Unveils First Look Photos of 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' Series Starring Jacob Elordi!

Prime Video has debuted the first official photos of Jacob Elordi‘s new series!

The 26-year-old Saltburn actor and Odessa Young star in the Australian original drama series The Narrow Road to the Deep North, which is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Richard Flanagan.

The series just recently wrapped production in New South Wales, Australia.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the synopsis: “Set against the shadows of World War II, the series tells the epic story of Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans (Elordi), and how his all-too-brief love affair with Amy Mulvaney (Young) shaped his life. The story is told over multiple time periods. We journey from Evans’ childhood to his experience as a prisoner-of-war on the Thailand-Burma Railway as a young man, and later in life, as a respected surgeon and Australian war hero. The Narrow Road to the Deep North is a love story to sustain audiences through the darkest of times, an intimate character study illustrating the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity, and an investigation into a marriage and an unforgettable love affair.”

The series also stars Ciarán Hinds as the older Dorrigo Evans, Olivia DeJonge, Heather Mitchell, Thomas Weatherall, Show Kasamatsu, Charles An, and Simon Baker.

While The Narrow Road to the Deep North doesn’t have an official release date, the series will stream on Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. In other territories, it is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

