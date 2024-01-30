'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' Trailer Showcases the Film's Star-Studded Cast - Watch Now!

The debut trailer for Guy Ritchie‘s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is here!

The film has a stellar cast including Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusamokun, Henrique Zaga, Til Schweiger, Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes.

Here’s the film’s synopsis: Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

The movie is set to hit theaters on April 19, 2024. Guy Ritchie has another project coming out soon starring Theo James!