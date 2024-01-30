Ben Affleck Has a Celebrity Wordle Group with 3 Other Stars

Ben Affleck is seriously into Wordle. So serious, in fact, that he plays something he calls “Octordle.”

During an interview with THR, Ben explained that he had been hit hard with a case of COVID-19.

He told the mag, “I’d had it a couple of times and been asymptomatic, and so I got kind of cavalier and a little bit like, ‘Wow, COVID doesn’t really actually affect me. I’m one of those people.’ And then I just got annihilated. I had the no-energy COVID, where it was too much work to pick up the phone to play Octordle.”

When questioned about what “Octordle” is, he responded, “Octordle. It’s just Wordle with more words. Don’t be impressed, it’s not harder. I was invited to join a cool little red velvet rope celebrity Wordle group.”

He explained, “Actually, the first rule of Wordle is don’t talk about Wordle. Unless you get it in three guesses. I used to do the crossword compulsively in the mornings and think I was good at word games. And let’s face it, going up against actors, it’s not a high bar. I expected to do fairly well, so I was seriously humbled. You have to do the Wordle, the Quordle and the Octordle, and add up your score, and then whoever gets the lowest score wins for the day. It’s fiercely competitive, and there’s a lot of mockery and derision. So I’m in training.”

Matt Damon

Matt Damon

Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper

If you don’t know, Bradley and Ben‘s ex wife, Jennifer Garner, are pals from all the way back in their early days in Hollywood. Ben credits Bradley with helping him with his sobriety.