Tue, 30 January 2024 at 9:40 am
7 TV Shows Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)
We’re keeping track of every TV show renewal that happens in 2024!
So far this year, there has been seven series renewals from networks and streamers including Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Apple TV+, and more!
Keep reading to find out which 7 TV shows have been renewed this year…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Apple TV+, Disney+ Posted to: apple tv plus, BET, CBS, Disney Plus, EG, Extended, HBO, HGTV, MAX, Netflix, Slideshow, Television