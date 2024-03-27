Christine Quinn Files Her Own Temporary Restraining Order Against Husband Christian Dumontet, Requests Full Custody of Son

Christine Quinn has filed her own temporary restraining order against estranged husband Christian Dumontet.

The 35-year-old former Selling Sunset star’s filing comes just one day after her husband filed his own restraining order against her, denying her claims and revealing his own version of events that led to his arrest.

Now, she is revealing new details in her own court filing, including what all he allegedly threw towards her and she is requesting full custody of their three-year-old son.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to TMZ, she claims their marriage has been on the decline for a few years, and last week’s events stemmed from her trying to address financial woes.

In her filing, Christine says he started throwing multiple things at her, including some that had metal rods in them. She also says he whipped out his private part and started urinating on the floor, and while throwing a fit, threw dog feces at her.

She said that she was planning on leaving him and was preparing to leave on Tuesday, March 19th, when he stormed into their room, yelled at her and threw a bag of recyclables at her, missing her and hitting their son. He was arrested that day on domestic violence charges.

The next day, he was arrested for a second time after being released, for violating an emergency restraining order.

Now, Christine says she has been staying at a hotel, but claims he is monitoring her digitally, from afar, and she is requesting an order to keep him from doing so.

She is also seeking full physical and legal custody of their child, with monitored visitation until they can reach another agreement.

Christian filed his own temporary restraining order request earlier this week, but that was reportedly denied.